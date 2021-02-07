Drug abuse is fuelling insecurity

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has stated that drug abuse has a role to play in the growing insecurity witnessed across the nation.
The Governor who received the Sheikh Ahmed Gumi-led Bandits Repentance Initiative (S-GULBAR Initiative) in Sokoto on Saturday February 6, recalled how a serving Governor met some women who sold drugs in calabashes he thought contained dairy products.
Tambuwal said;
“We should also be mindful of the role that drug abuse plays in fueling the committing of these vices.
“A counterpart of mine, a serving governor once narrated to me an incidence. He told me that he once visited a hamlet and wanted to patronise local women coming back from the market where they had gone to hawk dairy products and stuff, and one of them ran away. He asked what was the problem and was told that she wasn’t carrying dairy products in her calabashes but drugs.
“My colleague told me that much of the drugs used by the kidnappers and violent…
