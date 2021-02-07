Governor Sanwo-Olu is yet to turn in the camcorder Fashola found at Lekki tollgate to #EndSARS panel

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and the representative of civil society on the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has disclosed that the camera found by Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola at Lekki tollgate is yet to be handed over to the panel by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The member of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at Lekki Tollgate, disclosed this in a dissenting opinion he delivered on an application by Lekki Concession Company to take over toll plazas one and two for insurance claims and to maintain security threat.

Adegboruwa who kicked against reopening of Lekki tollgate, revealed that the Lagos State Government and the Chief Pathologist of the state are also yet to appear before the panel.

He said;