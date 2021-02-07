Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champ who beat Muhammad Ali, dies aged 67

Former boxer and heavyweight champion, Leon Spinks, best known for defeating Muhammad Ali in 1978, has died at the age 67.

Spinks lost his five-year battle with prostate and other cancers on Friday evening, his publicist announced.

“At the time of his passing his wife Brenda Glur Spinks was by his side. Due to Covid restrictions, only a few close friends and other family were present,” the statement read.

“Leon fought his battle with numerous illnesses resiliently, never losing his trademark smile. Showing true Spinks determination, he never threw in the towel.” it added

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Spinks represented the United States during the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada, as a light heavyweight and won a gold medal.

He then faced Muhammad Ali in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 15, 1978, shockingly defeating Ali to become the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion.

It was his eighth professional bout and one of the greatest upsets in boxing…