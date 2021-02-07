Retired Immigration officer and three others abducted in Abuja

A retired Assistant Comptroller-General of Immigration, Abdulahi Rakieu, and three other persons have been abducted in the Tungan Maje area of Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja on Saturday, February 6.

The kidnappers were said to have raided the victims’ houses and whisked them away.

This comes few days after a Punch reporter and two others were kidnapped in the Kubwa area of the FCT. The Punch reporter has since regained his freedom.

The police command is yet to comment on this recent abduction.