Woman, 25, chewed to death by her rescue dog that attacked her on her sleep

A 25-year-old woman was savaged to death by her family’s rescue dog after it reportedly chewed her arm off as she lay in bed.

Keira Ladlow, was alone at a house in the Kitts Green area of Birmingham, England, when she was attacked by the dog.

Police and paramedics were called to the property at 2pm Friday, Feb 5, after a relative raised the alarm and Ms Ladlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Abeygail Barrett, believed to be a relative, posted on Facebook that Ms Ladlow had found the dog “in a garden”.

She wrote: “Her previous dog was a pit bull that died of cancer so she rescued this dog after finding it in a garden where it had been on and off for four years.

“Sometimes dogs are rescued with all good intentions but their past can make them tragically unpredictable.”

A source also told the publication that Ms Ladlow was “screaming and shouting for help” and the bark…