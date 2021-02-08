506 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria

By
Headliners
-
2


506 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria

506 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in Nigeria on Sunday February 7, as announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. 

 

The health agency gave a breakdown of the new cases across states as follows; Ondo-90, Kwara-89, Rivers-53, Borno-45, Gombe-32, FCT-28, Imo-26, Ogun-25, Lagos-22, Kaduna-14, Kano-14, Edo-13, Osun-11, Cross River-10, Yobe-9, Ekiti-7, Kebbi-6, Nasarawa-6, Oyo-5, Jigawa-1. 

 

There are now 139,748 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country and 1,667 deaths have been recorded. 113,525 patients who recovered from the disease have also been discharged. 

 

506 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR