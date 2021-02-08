Dead patient’s relatives beat up nurse in Ondo Federal medical centre

Nurses at the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, Ondo State downed tools on Monday February 8 after one of them was allegedly attacked by relatives of a deceased patient.

The Chairman of nurses at the hospital, Francis Ajibola, who confirmed the incident, said the relatives of the deceased brought in the patient in a critical state on Sunday, February 7. Ajibola said the nurses and doctors tried to revive the patient but it was too late as the patient died on arrival. He said immediately the patient was pronounced dead, the relatives descended on the nurses, inflicting serious bodily injuries on them. The nurses are presently receiving treatment at the hospital.

To register their displeasure, the nurses in the hospital downed tools, insisting they would only resume work after the family of the deceased tenders an apology and also when the management of the hospital provides adequate security for them while on duty.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Liasu…