FRSC reacts to viral video of a Nigerian man claiming his finger was damaged by one of its officers





The Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC has reacted to the trending video of a Nigerian man, Muyiwa Akinbola, accusing its officer of inflicting an injury on his finger over his violation of traffic rules.

In the trending video, Muyiwa alleged he was arrested in Lagos for using his phone while driving. He claimed the officers took him to their office and asked him to pay a fine. Muyiwa said he paid the fine but the officers held on to his car keys. He said the officers forced his phone from his hands while he was recording and this led to an injury on one of his fingers.

The FRSC has now released a statement stating its own side of what transpired. Read below

”The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps has been drawn to a trending video recently being circulated online, showing one Muyiwa Akinbola, a traffic offender, who claimed his finger was damaged by FRSC patrol team in Lekki, Lagos State during the course of his arrest for violating established road traffic…





Source: Linda Ikeji