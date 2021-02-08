



With few days to valentine, an evangelist in Ogun state has gone round a community in the state to warn of the fake names lovers will use to deceive themselves. In a viral video, the male evangelist said;''You are my onion. You are my biscuit. You are my puff puff. You are my rodo(pepper). You are my tomato. All lies. Lie lie lover' Valentine's day which is a day to celebrate love comes up on Sunday, February 14. Watch the video below View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Hilarious! Ahead of Valentines day, evangelist goes about a community in Ogun to warn of the ‘fake names’ lovers will use to deceive themselves (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji