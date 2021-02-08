I swear with my mother’s life. I have never met this man before- Destiny Etiko denies allegation of receiving her Prado SUV from a married oil businessman (video)

A few days ago, actress Destiny Etiko shared photos of her newly acquired Prado SUV. Shortly after she shared the wonder wheel, rumor became rife on social media that the SUV was gifted to her by a popular married oil businessman.
Well, she has done a video denying the allegation and also laid curses on those spreading the rumor.
”A lot has been going on. A lot has been flying on the internet ever since I posted my vehicle. I haven’t rested and I do not know why. I had wanted to keep quiet because a clear conscience fears no accusation but things kept coming up as if I have done something wrong.
So I am here to clear the air. I dont know this man you people speak of. I have never met him in my entire life.
I swear with my life. I swear with everything I hold sacred. Infact, apart from my life, another person I hold so dear to my heart is my mother. I swear with my mother’s life. If I have ever met this man or him giving me any money or him sponsoring my projects or him…
