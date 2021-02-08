Ikorudu Bois nominated for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award

Nigerian Online Comedy Group, Ikorodu Bois have been nominated for the Favourite African Social Media Star category at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Ikorodu Bois is a popular Nigerian group that recreates and mimics multi-million dollar music videos, Hollywood movie trailers, and epic pictures with household items.

They caught the attention of the producers of the Hollywood movie, Extraction 2, the Russo Brothers, following the remake of the movie trailer which features Chris Hemsworth. Russo Brothers in a tweet expressed their excitement at the remake and invited the Ikorodu Bois to the world premiere of their Netflix action film sequel.

Reacting to their nomination, the group took to their Twitter handle to share the good news with their followers. They wrote