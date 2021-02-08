Oil & Gas businessman Tein Jack-Rich reacts to allegation he bought actress Destiny Etiko a Prado SUV

Nigerian oil businessman, Tein Jack-Rich has denied claims he bought a Prado SUV for actress Destiny Etiko.

Last week, Destiny posted photos of the wonder wheel on her Instagram page. Shortly after the post, some persons alleged that she got the car gift from the oil businessman who is married with children.

Destiny in a video posted on her IG page last night, denied this allegation, stating she has never met the man in question and cursed those who are peddling the rumor.

The oil businessman has also reacted to the allegation. A post shared on his Facebook page reads