Peter Okoye and a human rights activist clash on Twitter over the reopening of the Lekki tollgate

Singer Peter Okoye and human rights activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, clashed on Twitter today February 7, over the reopening of the Lekki toll gate.

The Lagos state panel of Inquiry on Saturday, February 6, gave the Lekki Concession Company LCC the go-ahead to repossess the tollgates that have been shut down since the October 20 gunshot incident.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, Peter who is against the move, wrote

”If una like make una go hand over lekki tollgate to Jesus! No justice NO LCC #EndSARS #NoMoreTollGate”

Activist, Kenechukwu who made news last year when he sued Davido, Pastor Adeyemi, Aisha Yesusfu, and others over their involvement in the EndSARS protest, kicked against Peter Okoye’s position to the reopening of the tollgate. He wrote