“You are being used”- Segalinks tells Nigerians attacking him for supporting the reopening of the Lekki Tollgate

Segun Awosanya aka Segalink who is the convener of EndSARS campaign and member of the Lagos state judicial panel, has given an explanation as to why he supported the handing over of the Lekki Toll plaza to the Lekki Concession Company LCC who will, in turn, reopen the tollgates.

Operations at the tollgates were closed in October 2020 after the gunshot incident. EndSARS protesters had gathered at the tollgate to demand an end to police brutality and bad governance when military men came in and fired shots. While the military insists they fired blank bullets, eyewitnesses claim they fired live ammunition. A doctor from Reddington hospital Lagos testified before the panel where he stated that they treated so many wounded victims from the incident on the night of October 2020.

On Saturday, February 6, the Justice Doris Okwuobi-led panel of inquiry set up by the Lagos state government to investigate incidents of police brutality and the October 2020 incident, gave the LCC…