643 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

643 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Monday, February 8, 2021.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Oyo recorded 88 new cases, the highest for the day.

Other states with new cases include Lagos-86, Rivers-55, Edo-54, Akwa Ibom-53, Adamawa-52, Plateau-45, Kaduna-41, FCT-34, Kwara-27, Benue-20, Kano-19, Delta-18, Nasarawa-16, Niger-15, Bayelsa-11, Borno-5, Bauchi-2, and Sokoto-2.

The agency also disclosed that they were 744 community recoveries in Lagos State, 100 in Rivers State, 78 in Plateau State, 72 in Kaduna State and 2 in Benue managed in line with guidelines.

Nigeria now has a total of 140,391 confirmed cases. 114,635 patients have been discharged so far with 1,673 deaths recorded.

See a breakdown of the number of cases per state below.