Alleged mastermind of Kankara schoolboys abduction repents and surrenders his rifles to Zamfara state govt

The alleged mastermind of the abduction of some students from a secondary school in Kankara, Katsina state, Auwalun Daudawa, has “repented” and surrendered his ammunition.

The Cable reports that Daudawa and five of his lieutenants surrendered 20 AK 47 rifles, ammunition and a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher to the Zamfara state government on Monday, February 8.

Recall that on December 11, 2020, over 300 schoolboys were abducted from their school, hours after President Buhari arrived the state for a private visit. The students regained their freedom after spending a week in captivity. The Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, had said the boys were rescued through the help of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and that no ransom was paid.

Speaking after he took an oath of repentance on Monday at the government house in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara state, the bandit said his gang voluntarily surrendered and are not seeking money…