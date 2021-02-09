Dad loses entire family including his wife and three children in horrific house fire (photos)

A father is devastated’ after he lost his entire family when a horrific fire ripped through their mobile home.

Melvin Diaz, from Snellville, Georgia, lost his wife and three children following the blaze on Saturday morning.

Maria Isobel Martinez and her three daughters, Ashley, Alexa, and Daniela, aged between one and five, tragically died in the house as it was engulfed in the flames.

Mr. Diaz said he was minutes away at a church meeting when he heard the news of a fire destroying his home, taking the life of his wife and three kids.

“I just wanted to be with them that’s really what matters I mean it was my whole family… my whole world…” said Diaz.

“I thought it was just something small I was calling her like crazy but she never answered me,” Diaz explains.

Investigators at Gwinnett County Fire Department say they are still unsure what caused the fire but confirmed it started at the rear of the property.

A heartbroken Melvin said: ‘That same…