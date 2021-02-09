Kwara Lecturer, Opashola Abdullahi pleads guilty to romance scam

Opashola Abdullahi, a lecturer of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, has pleaded guilty to a charge of romance scam.

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, February 8, 2021, arraigned him before Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin.

Opashola was among the 32 internet fraud suspects arrested in Offa on September 14, 2020. His offence contravenes Section 95 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 324 of the same Law.

The charge reads “That you, Opashola Abdullahi, (alias Devin Snow), sometime in the month of August 2020 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did attempt to cheat by personation, by portraying yourself as a female named Devine Snow via your email address devines[email protected] to one Eugene Myvett in order to induce him to send you $200 USD, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 95…