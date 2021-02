Liverpool striker, Diogo Jota and his partner Rute Cardoso have welcomed their first child together, a baby named Dinis.

The 24-year-old Portuguese international took to Twitter to announce the birth of their newborn son.

Sharing a lovely photo of his partner holding their newborn’s hand, he wrote: “And we are already 3. Together forever .Proud of you Ru.”

Shortly after, Rute took to Instagram to reveal they have named the child, Dinis.