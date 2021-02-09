There was no sex party in Kaduna

Police witnesses who appeared in court on Monday February 8, have said that there was no sex party at Asher Kings and Queens restaurant and lounge on December 27, 2020.
Upon being cross examined, two of the police witnesses who carried out a search operation at Asher Kings and Queens restaurant and lounge gave contradicting evidences of what transpired on the said date but both agreed that there was no sex party.
A policeman, Alfa Yahaya, who led the operation to arrest five suspects, told the court that they visited the purported sex party location with two Hilux vehicles and eight personnel of Operation Yaki that were fully armed.
Yahaya said;
” When we got there, we saw crowd of people more than 50 not observing social distancing, not wearing face masks, no provision of hand sanitizers with many of them half naked, drinking and playing loud music who jumped the fence when they sighted the presence of police, we arrested the organizer and the two DJ’s and…
Source: Linda Ikeji