There was no sex party in Kaduna

Police witnesses who appeared in court on Monday February 8, have said that there was no sex party at Asher Kings and Queens restaurant and lounge on December 27, 2020.

Upon being cross examined, two of the police witnesses who carried out a search operation at Asher Kings and Queens restaurant and lounge gave contradicting evidences of what transpired on the said date but both agreed that there was no sex party.

A policeman, Alfa Yahaya, who led the operation to arrest five suspects, told the court that they visited the purported sex party location with two Hilux vehicles and eight personnel of Operation Yaki that were fully armed.

Yahaya said;