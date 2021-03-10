Buhari has given Nigerians critical infrastructure than previous governments with lean resources

Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige has said that the Buhari-led administration has given Nigerians critical infrastructure with lean resources than previous governments.

Ngige said this while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway Project, Bonny Deep Seaport and Railway Industrial Park on Tuesday March 9.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the President for building critical infrastructure in the Southeast and also for prioritising infrastructural development even with the prevailing lean national resources.

He said;