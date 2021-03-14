Trump claims he “could be canceled like Piers Morgan” if he talks about Meghan Markle’s Interview, but says she’s “no good”

Former US President, Donald Trump has said that he could face the cancel culture “like Piers” if he publicly comments on the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview.

The revelation came when Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller appeared on the podcast War Room, presented by former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

Mr Miller said that the former president told him he could “make a little news” by telling the public his thoughts about the Oprah interview with Meghan and Prince Harry that included several bombshell revelations about life as royals.

Mr Miller said when recounting the conversation with Mr Trump;

“When I was talking to the president this morning … he’s like, ‘Yeah, she’s no good. I said that and now everybody’s seeing it. But you realise if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle you get cancelled. Look at Piers.”

Trump was referring to Piers Morgan, the polarising host of Good Morning Britain who left his job after he…