Putin invites Biden to ‘live online discussion’ saying it’ll be interesting for Russians, US and the world to watch

Vladimir Putin has further reacted to US President, Joe Biden’s remarks that he is “a killer,” asking for Biden to engage with him in a live, online discussion this week in the wake of the president’s allegations that he is killer.

The remarks by Putin comes after Putin said it takes a ‘killer to know one’ in reaction to an ABC interview with ABC that aired Wednesday, where the US leader said he believed Putin is a killer and he “will pay a price” for his efforts to undermine the 2020 US election.

Responding to the comments, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday March 18 that “there hasn’t been anything like this in history.”

He said it was clear that Biden “definitely does not want to improve relations” with Russia and that the relationship between the two countries is “very bad.” When asked how it can affect relations, Peskov said “it is absolutely clear how,” but refused to elaborate.

“These are very bad statements by the President of the United States. He…