Cussons Baby has revealed the top 10 finalists for the Cussons Baby Moments season 7 competition. These finalists came out top after being appraised by the celebrity judges of the competition based on set criteria, beating 90 other contestants to the grand finale.

These finalists, who made it from various parts of the country, will now faceoff at the finale, where they will compete for the title of ‘Cussons Baby of the year’ as well as the grand prize of N2million naira and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products. This is more than enough reason for joy.

Meet the Top 10:

Too cute to judge, right?! Who are you rooting for? Celebrity judges, Ufuoma McDermott, Deyemi Okanlawon and Sisi Yemmie have got some tough task on their hands! Good luck to all the finalists.

