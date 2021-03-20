Femi Fani-Kayode releases statement denying claims of threatening to attack his former PA with a hammer (video)

Read the press statement from former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, denying claim of threatening to attack his former PA with a hammer.

””The allegation that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is a violent man that threatened any of his staff with a hammer is false.

The video was doctored with a fake voiceover 3 years after the event took place to give a false narrative.

There was no threat or assault on the individual in the video and he has come out to say so publicly. He has also pointed the finger at the individual who doctored and sponsored this video and accused her of trying to kill him on several occassions.

The video of his testimony is above. It is pertinent to note that the video was shot in 2018 and Chief Fani-Kayode had no idea that his estranged wife was filming him.

She did the voiceover in 2021 purposely to damage him and portray him in a bad light.

The reason he had a hammer in his hand was because he and his staff were hanging new pictures on the wall in…