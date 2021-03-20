I regret supporting the Buhari presidency

The former lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye says he regrets supporting the Buhari-led administration in 2015.

Back in 2015, Dino was a member of APC and he campaigned for President Buhari. Melaye was among those that canvassed support for Buhari’s presidential ambition, having dumped the PDP for the ruling APC.

Dino has since defected to PDP and has continued to show his disdain for the APC and the Buhari-led administration.

In an interview with Channels TV on Friday March 19, Dino asked God and Nigerians for forgiveness.