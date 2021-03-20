”Your sons and daughters will not know success”- Yung6ix rains curses on jeweller who arrested and got him jailed for few hours in the US





Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix has taken to social media to rain curses on a jeweller who got him arrested and jailed in the United States in 2019. Back then, Yung6ix shared a video after he got out of jail after spending some hours there. He said he was racially profiled and had threatened to sue the jeweller. Read here. Taking to his Twitter handle this morning to reflect on the experience, Yung6ix prayed that nobody should go through what he experienced in the American cell. ''My prayer is nobody should go through what I went through in American cell. Nobody except the guy who made me go through it. Your generation will not know peace until you come out and confess, your daughters and sons we will not know success until you confess. On my last breath.Racism can cause more mental health issues than we know.''he wrote View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post ”Your sons and daughters will not know success”- Yung6ix…







Source: Linda Ikeji