People who are used to free money are threatening me on my 2023 ambition â Governor Makinde





Governor Seyi Makinde has said that his second term bid will not stop him from fighting corruption in Oyo state he governs. Makinde said this at the public presentation of two books written by the immediate past Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan Professor Temitope Alonge. He stated that he is blocking loopholes as there are people within the system that are used to free money. He added that these people have been threatening him with his 2023 ambition. Makinde said; “Is it all rosy? No. There are people within the system that are used to free money and they are still there.“And all they can say to me is that I am messing with their honey pots and have blocked loopholes they are making money from.“They do threaten me on 2023 ambition, saying I will come back again but I may or may not; that is the news for them. I will ensure that those loopholes remain blocked.”The post People who are used to free money are threatening me on my 2023…







Source: Linda Ikeji