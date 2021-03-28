65-year-old man arrested for allegedly defiling 10-year-old girl in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kwara State Command, has arrested a 65-year-old widower, Samuel Darisa, for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.

Spokesperson of the command, Babawale Afolabi, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the NSCDC headquarters in Ilorin on Friday, March 26, said the suspect perpetrated the act at Agba dam area, GRA, of the capital where he worked as a security guard.

Babawale said that the suspect was arrested after a tip-off by a concerned neighbour who allegedly caught them in the act.

He stated that the suspect confessed to have committed the crime, claiming that the minor consented to the act.

“He however stated that the minor consented to the affair since it was not only one time he had carnal knowledge of the minor,” Babawale said.

The spokesman said the suspect would be charged after the completion of investigation.