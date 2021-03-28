Paul Onuachu’s goal helps Super Eagles defeat Benin 0-1 as Nigeria seal AFCON Qualification with a game to spare

Belgium league goal scoring machine, Paul Onuachu scored a late winner as the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Benin 1-0 at the Stade Charles de Gaulle on Saturday night, March 27, at the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Onuachu nodded home in the 93rd minute ending Benin’s eight year unbeaten home run, after scrambling for the ball during a frantic goal mouth action.

With the goal, the Super Eagles now top Group L with 11 points from five games.

Benin will now have to fight for qualification next week in Sierra Leone, after Sierra Leone drew 0-0 in Lesotho earlier today.

The Super Eagles will now play Lesotho in Lagos next week, but the game will have no significance giving Rohr an opportunity to test fringe players.