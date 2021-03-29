Resident doctors to begin indefinite strike Thursday April 1

Members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have concluded plans to embark on an indefinite strike on Thursday, April 1.

The strike will be coming on the heels of the expiration of the 60-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government on January 25 for the payment of arrears of salaries of house officers across the country and the review of hazard allowance, among other demands. According to members of the association, since the pandemic began in 2020, it has lost 17 doctors, whose families and loved ones are yet to benefit from the Death in Service Insurance Scheme.

A statement released in Abuja by the President of NARD, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, after NARD’s extra-ordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Sunday, March 28, reads in part