Speeding driver kills himself and a female pedestrian in a lone accident

A speeding driver has died and so has a female pedestrian who he hit along Obiuno Road in Igbo Ukwu, Anambra State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the death of the pair in a lone accident that occurred on Saturday, March 27.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Anambra, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN): “an unidentified driver of a Lexus car with registration number KSF403GD was on top speed and lost control of the vehicle.

“He knocked down two women crossing the road and crashed into a building by the side of the road.

“Four people were involved in the crash – two male adults and two female adults.

“The victims were taken to Apex Hospital in Igbo Ukwu by a good Samaritan before the arrival of FRSC rescue team from Igbo Ukwu Command.

“The male passenger in the vehicle and one of the female pedestrians sustained injuries, while the driver and the other female pedestrian were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“Their bodies…