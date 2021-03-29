We kidnapped Edo Immigration PPRO and sold her to Fulani herdsmen in Ahor forest – Member of notorious kidnap syndicate





Innocent Emonyon and his fulani accomplicesThe Edo State Police Command has arrested one Innocent Emonyon, a member of the notorious kidnap syndicate that abducted the PPRO of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in the state, Mrs Bridget Esene. Two Fulani herdsmen identified as Baguba Usman and Yusuf Ismaila, were also arrested in connection with the abduction of Mrs Esene and other victims. It was gathered that the kidnappers, said to be from the Southern part of Nigeria allegedly kidnapped people in Benin metropolis and sell them to Fulani herders in Ahor forest near Benin. LIB reported that the PPRO was abducted around Iqueniro area off Agbor Road, on Sunday morning, January 24, on her way to church in Benin City. After her release, Esene narrated how she was abducted by the kidnappers and sold to another gang suspected to be Fulani herdsmen. Read HERE Emonyon, 40, said to be the professional driver of the gang, was arrested by operatives of the Anti Kidnapping and Cybercrime…







Source: Linda Ikeji