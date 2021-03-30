Abia state governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Ukpai Agwu Ulkpa is dead





The Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Agwu Ukpai, has died. The state Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu, announced the death of Mr. Ukpai. Okiyi-Kalu said Ukpai died in the early hours of on Tuesday March 30. The statement reads “It is with sadness and a deep sense of loss that Abia State Government wishes to announce the death of Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai, PhD, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Governor, who passed on in the early hours of today after a brief illness.Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, is in deep shock as he mourns the untimely exit of Chief Ukpai who has been a long-term associate, friend and irreplaceable partner in progress.He will be sorely missed by everyone in Government in particular and Abians in General.Our sincere condolences go to the immediate family, people of Ohafia LGA and the good people of Abia State.May God grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss and may the soul of Chief Ukpai rest…







Source: Linda Ikeji