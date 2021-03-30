Alex Iwobi tests negative for Covid-19 ahead of Nigeria’s Afcon qualifier against Lesotho

Alex Iwobi has tested negative for Covid-19 ahead of Nigeria’s Afcon qualifier against Lesotho after his initial test returned positive before the Super Eagles faced Squirrels of Benin in Port Novo.

The negative result after a series of Covid-19 tests were carried out, was confirmed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in a tweet, meaning the Everton forward will be available for selection ahead of the final Nations Cup match against Lesotho’s Crocodiles.

The tweet read: “Update: @NGSuperEagles forward, @alexiwobi has tested negative after further COVID-19 tests were conducted.”



Nigeria top Group L with 11 points from five matches and have already qualified for the 2021 AFCON, which will be hosted by Cameroon in January 2022.

The Super Eagles will play their final qualifier clash…