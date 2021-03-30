FFK takes COVID19 vaccine months after describing it as evil and ”Gates killer vaccine” (photos/video)





Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode FFK, today March 30, took a jab of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID19 vaccine.

This comes months after he took to his social media handles to condemn the vaccine, describing it as evil and ”Gates killer vaccine”

He posted photos and videos of him taking the jab at the National Hospital Abuja on Tuesday, March 30. He said if his hero, Donald Trump, who questioned the vaccine can take it, then he too can.

”Despite my initially strong reservations I bowed to sound logic and superior reasoning and took my Covid 19 vaccine today. This is thanks to the counsel of my sister, the distinguished Senator Grace Bent, who convinced me to take it and who emphasised that we must set an example to others. I also give thanks to my sister the Hon. Patricia Etteh, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who is the Chairman of the National Hospital where I took the shot and who not only let me eat all HER lunch in her office before the exercise took…





Source: Linda Ikeji