Eight killed, four injured as armed bandits open fire on travellers, attack communities in Kaduna

Photo of one of the victims

Eight people have been killed and four injured by armed bandits in separate attacks in communities across Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday, March 31, said armed bandits shot at a vehicle in Kan Hawa Zankoro, near Ungwan Yako in Chikun local government area, which then somersaulted, leading to the death of six persons, and leaving four others injured.

Those who lost their lives in the crash are Aisha Bello, Uwaliya Alhaji Shehu, Ramatu Sani, Muhammad Shehu, Aminu Ibrahim, and Ibrahim Abdu. The injured are, Zainab Alhaji Usman, Surayya Bello, Khalifa Sani and Ushe Sani.

One of the victims

In another incident, armed bandits attacked locals at Iburu in Kajuru LGA, and killed one Amos Yari.

Furthermore,…