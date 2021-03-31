Feminism led to an increase in domestic violence in marriages

Pete Edochie has blamed feminism for the rise in domestic violence and broken marriages.

Speaking to BBC Igbo, the veteran actor stated that feminism isn’t our culture as Africans.

He added that when a woman leaves her parents and follows her husband, she’s to do whatever her husband wants her to do.

He further stated that in most cases of domestic violence, women are to blame because they are no longer submissive.

He also complained that women today don’t know how to do basic things like cooking to keep their husbands happy, despite getting a formal education.

He said his mother didn’t get a formal education, yet she cooks a variety of dishes very well in a way that’s pleasing to his father.

“Any woman who cannot cook cannot call herself a woman, no,” he said.

He continued: “This thing called feminism, that’s what leads to women getting beaten in marriages.

“When you talk to a woman, she will respond to you. When she responds to you, you won’t be…