He wrote a company to stop work without my approval

Governor Nyesom Wike has explained why he sacked his Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Igbiks Tamuno.

Wike who explained the reason behind the sack while signing contracts for Trans-Kalabari Road project phase one and Saakpenwa-Bori -Kono Road project phase two at the Government House, Port Harcourt, said Tamuno wrote construction giant Julius Berger, to stop work in the entire state without his approval.

The Governor also disclosed that the sacked commissioner never interfaced with the Ministry of Works before writing the letter.

He said;