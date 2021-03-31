Kate Middleton’s family breaks their silence over Meghan Markle crying claims

Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has spoken out about Meghan Markle claiming Kate Middleton made her cry during a bridesmaid fitting ahead of her wedding.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, he said: “I’ve known Kate since she was born and she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body. It’s just simply not in her nature.

“She’s even lovelier on the inside than on the outside. If anyone had a hissy fit, it must have been Meghan.”

He continued: “Kate would have been trying to make the peace. I would fight for Kate’s honor until the day I die. She is the most spectacular person I’ve ever met.”

Kate’s uncle was not in the room at the time the altercation happened.

Though Kate hasn’t spoken out about the incident publicly, royal reporter Katie Nicholl told OK! magazine that Kate felt it “was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying.”

Nicholl also said, “From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just…