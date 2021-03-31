President Buhari arrives London, UK, for his routine medical checkup (video)

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in London,United Kingdom where he is to undergo a routine medical check-up.

Presidential spokeperson, Bashir Ahmad shared a video of the president disembarking the airplane on Tuesday, March 31, as he arrived London.

The president is expected back in the country in the second week of April.

Before his departure, Buhari met with the service chiefs and ordered them to identify leaders of bandits and kidnappers and take them out to restore confidence and normalcy in the affected areas.

