The boy was rude in his approach and threatened to deal with me

Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar has shared his own side of the story following the altercation he was involved in with a security guard at Banex Plaza in Abuja.

In a statement released by CCT Chairman’s spokesperson Ibraheem Al-Hassan, he alleged that the security man was rude and had threatened him over a parking space after being unable to explain why he shouldn’t park at the spot.

It read;