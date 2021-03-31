The boy was rude in his approach and threatened to deal with me

Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar has shared his own side of the story following the altercation he was involved in with a security guard at Banex Plaza in Abuja.
In a statement released by CCT Chairman’s spokesperson Ibraheem Al-Hassan, he alleged that the security man was rude and had threatened him over a parking space after being unable to explain why he shouldn’t park at the spot.
It read;
“The altercations started over a parking lot which chairman met vacant, and it was directly opposite a shop where he wanted to make a purchase and to fix his phone.
“When the young security guard sighted him, he ordered that the chairman should not park his car in that particular space.
“The boy was rude in his approach and threatened to deal with chairman if he refused to leave the scene.
“Again, if the chairman had gone there to cause trouble or intimidate someone, as suggested, he would have gone there in his full official paraphernalia….
