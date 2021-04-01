34 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Oyo and Lagos State

Thirty-four suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested in Oyo and Lagos State.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday, April 1, that the suspects were apprehended in separate operations in Ibadan and Lagos.

“Twenty-four of the suspects, most of whom claimed to be undergraduates, were rounded up today April 1, 2021, at their hideout in Apete area of Ibadan, Oyo State by operatives from the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Commission,” EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said in the statement.

The suspects were identified as Isiaka Quadri Olawale, Ojubanire Akindimeji Abdulquadri, Shobowale Michael Morenikeji, Adeyemi Yusuf Ekundayo, Alabi Gift Jesse, Owolabi Yakubu Joseph, Olasupo Ogooluwa Ayomide, Emmanuel Segun Omogbolahan, Mufutau Sarafa Adewale, and Adekunle Habeeb Olamilekan.

Others include Usman Abdullahi Olamilekan, Adurota Emmanuel Tosin, Adekunle Ibrahim Babatunde, Adeyiga Ayobami Emmanuel, Olubanji…