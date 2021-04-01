Kidnappers of Kano cleric and his team kill four after collecting N5m ransom

Kidnappers of a Kano cleric, Sheikh Abdullahi Shehu Mai Annabi and his team members have killed four people after collecting N5m ransom.

It was gathered that the Sheikh with 12 members of his team, including his brothers and students, all from Rimin Kebe area of Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano were kidnapped by gunmen about three weeks ago around Sheme town of Katsina State on their way to Zamfara State to attend Maulud in Anka town.

The son of the cleric, Isyaku Abdullahi Shehu, who confirmed the latest development to Daily Trust, said the kidnappers demanded a ransom of N10 million from the family. but they were able to pay only N5m.

He said they initially demanded N15 million but after negotiation, the kidnappers agreed to collect N10 million.

“We have already gathered and submitted N5 million to the kidnappers. But when we got to the place they directed us to go and pick our people, they only brought four dead bodies of them,” he said.

