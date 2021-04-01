Man, 56, falls 150ft to his death from clifftop beauty spot in Majorca

A British man has fallen 150ft to his death from a clifftop beauty spot in Majorca, one of Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranea.

The victim, 56, was discovered at the bottom of the Es Colomer viewpoint which provides stunning views of the Spanish island.

Rescue teams rushed to the base of the cliff after they were called at 3pm on Wednesday, March 31.

The man, who has not been identified, lived in the nearby town of Pollensa, around a 15-minute drive from the beauty spot, according to local reports.

An investigation has been opened into how he fell to his death.

Police are said to be interviewing at least one witness who saw the Briton standing close to railings at the cliff.

It comes a week after another Briton, 14-year-old Taya O’Loughlin disappeared on Majorca, sparking huge police operation and was found two days later before she was reunited with her family safe and well.