A Nigerian man was filled with gratitude to God after surviving a ghastly accident along

Okija Road in Anambra state. His car was left a complete write-off after it was crushed by a trailer.

In a video that has since gone viral, the man said the trailer climbed and crushed his car, however, he came out alive with his brother who he was driving with.

See more photos and the video below…

Watch the video of the man expressing his thanks to God at the scene of the accident below