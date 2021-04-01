Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos reveals calf injury which could see him miss Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool and El Clasico clash with Barcelona 

Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos has revealed he has picked up a calf injury whilst on international duty with Spain and looks set to miss the Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool and El Clasico clash with Barcelona.

The 35-year-old defender featured for Spain against Kosovo on Wednesday, March 31, but in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, Ramos disclosed he had picked up a problem in his left calf.

Reports coming out of Spain indicate Ramos will be out for a month, meaning he won’t be available for Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool, with the first-leg taking place next week. He will also miss El Clasico against Barcelona at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on April 10.

Ramos began: ‘The truth is that I have been a pretty tough few weeks. An intervention is always a sporting and emotional break.

‘Luckily, for a few days now I have been feeling better, but in football as in life, bad luck also plays a role.

‘Yesterday,…