The average Northerner marrying two, three, four women, are helping the society

Ned Nwoko, the billionaire husband of actress Regina Daniels, says marrying more than one wife helps save the society.

Nwoko in an interview with BBC Igbo, said the average northerner has at least two wives and this helps the society by preventing women from venturing into prostitution.

In his words

“The average Northerner marrying two, three, four women, they are helping the society because it is the economic downturn that has affected so many women who you see doing prostitution and all that. But the fallacy of it all is that Christianity does not allow that in the South and yet, the average Southern man has 10 girlfriends.”

Speaking further, Nwoko said the polygamist nature of northerners has helped to increase their population and made them the majority in the country.