Tim Godfrey, PITA, Frank Edwards set to Perform LIVE on Hallelujah Channel’s REJOICE! This Easter Sunday

The Easter weekend is upon us, and with it comes another exciting episode of ‘REJOICE!’ on Hallelujah pop-up channel (DStv Channel 197 and GOtv channel 85).

It was an unforgettable experience last Sunday as viewers got to experience faith-filled performances by gospel songstress, Monique, who took viewers to a place of spiritual solace and peace with songs from her album; sensational singer, Onos who kept viewers enthralled with her irresistible and captivating voice and also a beautiful performance by energetic gospel music singer, Mike Abdul.

This Sunday will be a classic! Here are the sensational gospel artistes on the bill for the special finale edition:

PITA- Viewers get to experience a captivating performance by renowned gospel artiste, Peter Linus, popularly known by his stage name, PITA (Praise in This Age). PITA who is known for his sensational, soul searching music such as Made for More, Jesus Did It, Jesus is Lord, among others will open the show at 3pm….