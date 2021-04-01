UK Police search Epping Forest for Nigerian student who has been missing for more than a week

A desperate search for a Nigerian student who has been missing for more than a week has been extended to Epping Forest after new CCTV sighting in Essex.

Richard Okorogheye, a 19-year-old student at Oxford Brookes University, hasn’t been seen since he left home in the Ladbroke Grove area of west London on the evening of Monday, March, 22, and was last seen boarding a bus.

His mother, Nurse Evidence Joel said her son, who had been shielding during the pandemic due to having sickle cell disease, had struggled with his online studies.

According to her, Richard left home at about 8.30 pm saying he was going to meet a friend but left his wallet, jacket, and medication behind.

“All he said to me was ‘mummy, I’m going to see my friend’. I trusted him, I had no doubt or no reason to ask him further questions,” she said.

Earlier today, police released new CCTV images of Richard, which shows wearing all black and had a black satchel-bag with a white Adidas logo, worn…